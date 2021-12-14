Zac Stacy, the former NFL player who viciously assaulted his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans, has now spoken out following the shocking attack.
Police body camera footage obtained by TMZ captured Stacy speaking with law enforcement shortly after he was arrested in Orlando on Nov. 19. In the video, he claims that his ex’s accusations of abuse are false and that she allegedly “staged” the attack that was caught on her home security camera. Back in November, the startling video footage captured the Jets alum throwing a number of blows at his ex’s head right before tossing her into a television. An extended clip of the incident showed Stacy yanking Evans up by her shoulders and slamming her into their 5-month-old son’s bouncy chair right before fleeing the scene. While in custody, Stacy told officers that he believed his ex-girlfriend planned the attack because she was “bitter” that he no longer wanted to pursue a relationship with her.
“I wasn’t allowed to see my child because when I’d come over to the house I’m disrespectful if I don’t acknowledge her, whatever that means,” he continued. “The whole thing was staged. All she’s trying to do is get money out of it. She got a reaction out of me. She knew I was down. She knew I was going through anxiety and depression. She knew I was trying to close the gap between me and my son. She’s just upset because she got caught and she’s upset I’m not taking care of her like she thought, and now she took it this far.”
Shortly after the video surfaced, Evans released a statement to TMZ telling the publication that Stacy’s claims were absolutely false. She also slammed the police officers in the video for coddling the former NFL running back for his egregious actions.
“I don’t know how you can stage getting your ass beat on multiple occasions,” Evans said, adding, “This is what abusers do. They will make you seem like you’re the crazy one and that they’re the victim. It really makes me more upset that the cops are consoling him…everything about this makes me uncomfortable.”
