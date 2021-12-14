Zac Stacy, the former NFL player who viciously assaulted his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans, has now spoken out following the shocking attack.

Police body camera footage obtained by TMZ captured Stacy speaking with law enforcement shortly after he was arrested in Orlando on Nov. 19. In the video, he claims that his ex’s accusations of abuse are false and that she allegedly “staged” the attack that was caught on her home security camera. Back in November, the startling video footage captured the Jets alum throwing a number of blows at his ex’s head right before tossing her into a television. An extended clip of the incident showed Stacy yanking Evans up by her shoulders and slamming her into their 5-month-old son’s bouncy chair right before fleeing the scene. While in custody, Stacy told officers that he believed his ex-girlfriend planned the attack because she was “bitter” that he no longer wanted to pursue a relationship with her.