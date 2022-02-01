MadameNoire Featured Video

 

2021 Revolt Summit

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

The City Girls were acting up during their energetic live performance for Savage X Fenty.

JT and Yung Miami took the internet by storm on Jan. 31, in celebration of the lingerie brand’s V-Day-inspired line, The X-Tra Shop. The raunchy rappers put on a fire performance inside the brand’s new Las Vegas store location, and they looked GOOD! JT sizzled in a tight lacy corset mini dress while Yung Miami showed off her curvaceous assets in a matching red bra and mini skirt.

During the live stream, The City Girls performed a medley of their hit singles, “Act Up,” “Jobs” and “Rodeo.”

 

Don’t they look absolutely GORGEOUS?

Fans of the two hitmakers showered the girls with compliments on their sexy Savage X Fenty attire.

“THE BADDEST,” wrote one person on Instagram.

“They look so good!!!” another social media goer chimed in.

While a third user commented on the DJ, who was decked down in the brand’s “Glossy Flossy Tank.”

“It’s the DJ wearing Savage X for me,” the fan wrote.

The City Girls never miss!

Ladies, Valentine’s Day is approaching fast, so if you’re thinking about throwing on something sexy for your man, check out Savage X Fenty’s wide selection of hot lingerie. There’s a little something for everyone and of course, the company keeps size inclusivity in mind. From flossy g-strings to laced-up corsets, Savage X Fenty has got what you need.  On a tight budget? The steamy lingerie brand is doing a special sale right now where you can buy a few lingerie essentials for as low as $10. 
