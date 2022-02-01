MadameNoire Featured Video

The City Girls were acting up during their energetic live performance for Savage X Fenty.

JT and Yung Miami took the internet by storm on Jan. 31, in celebration of the lingerie brand’s V-Day-inspired line, The X-Tra Shop. The raunchy rappers put on a fire performance inside the brand’s new Las Vegas store location, and they looked GOOD! JT sizzled in a tight lacy corset mini dress while Yung Miami showed off her curvaceous assets in a matching red bra and mini skirt.

During the live stream, The City Girls performed a medley of their hit singles, “Act Up,” “Jobs” and “Rodeo.”

Don’t they look absolutely GORGEOUS?

Fans of the two hitmakers showered the girls with compliments on their sexy Savage X Fenty attire.

“THE BADDEST,” wrote one person on Instagram.

“They look so good!!!” another social media goer chimed in.

While a third user commented on the DJ, who was decked down in the brand’s “Glossy Flossy Tank.”

“It’s the DJ wearing Savage X for me,” the fan wrote.

The City Girls never miss!