The City Girls were acting up during their energetic live performance for Savage X Fenty.
JT and Yung Miami took the internet by storm on Jan. 31, in celebration of the lingerie brand’s V-Day-inspired line, The X-Tra Shop. The raunchy rappers put on a fire performance inside the brand’s new Las Vegas store location, and they looked GOOD! JT sizzled in a tight lacy corset mini dress while Yung Miami showed off her curvaceous assets in a matching red bra and mini skirt.
During the live stream, The City Girls performed a medley of their hit singles, “Act Up,” “Jobs” and “Rodeo.”
Don’t they look absolutely GORGEOUS?
Fans of the two hitmakers showered the girls with compliments on their sexy Savage X Fenty attire.
“THE BADDEST,” wrote one person on Instagram.
“They look so good!!!” another social media goer chimed in.
While a third user commented on the DJ, who was decked down in the brand’s “Glossy Flossy Tank.”
“It’s the DJ wearing Savage X for me,” the fan wrote.
The City Girls never miss!