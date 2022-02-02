MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker has debuted a new hair do and the internet has a lot to say but no one is dragging her more than one of the mothers of London on da Track’s children. The Atlanta-bred songstress debuted a shaved head with nothing left on the sides and a dreaded ponytail in the middle.

Eboni, who shares a daughter with the producer, has posted a series of photos teasing the “Body” singer about her new look.

In one post on her Instagram story, she posted a photo of a horse’s behind with their ponytail, comparing it to Walker’s style.

“Y half of ya’ll up there lyin’ to that girl knowing that mess look like a horse butt,” she wrote.

Other photos used to mock Walker include a picture of Will Smith portraying the Genie in Aladdin and Goro from Mortal Kombat.

In the comments in the repost of the pictures on The Neighborhood Talk, singer Lil’ Mo called Eboni out for constantly poking fun at Walker.

“This is beyond bullying and harassment,” she wrote. “It’s Not funny or cool!! It’s actually hateful and unacceptable. we 2 months in the new year, be careful how you try and taunt others bcuz karma is spinning blocks like crazy.”

Eboni often antagonizes Walker and she had the ultimate response on the intro of her album, Still Over It. On “Bitter,” she sang:

Always wanna gossip, her and her friend have been talkin’ But whatever they be sayin’ ain’t ’bout s*** Think a n**** supposed to pay for they outfit Get they nails and feet done and her hair did, yeah You ain’t s***, b**** Claim you independent but you ain’t did s*** Live in Section 8 but still can’t pay rent (Better stop playin’ with me)

Walker has since deleted the photo of her debuting her new look from her Instagram page.