For those excited when Girl Scout Cookie season falls from January to April, this year’s fundraising initiative has a lot to celebrate.

In keeping with, 2021’s hybrid selling model in which Girl Scout troops across the country implemented in-person and online ordering methods via GrubHub, cookie lovers will be able to make their purchases in person or have them delivered right to their doorsteps via DoorDash starting in February.

The Girl Scouts have also introduced a new cookie offering to this year’s catalog, “Adventurefuls,” which is described as an “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.”

“As a Girl Scouts cookie lover myself, I am so excited to welcome Girl Scouts of the USA to our platform, providing a fast and convenient option for customers to access beloved Girl Scout Cookies on-demand, while empowering Girl Scouts to meaningfully grow their cookie businesses,” Shanna Prevé, DoorDash’s vice president of strategic partnerships and business development, said in a press release. “Through this collaboration, we aim to provide access and opportunity for Girl Scouts, while providing their neighborhoods with safe, efficient, and enjoyable ways to support their local troops.”

As explained in the release, GSUSA hopes partnering with the food delivery app will make Girl Scout Cookies accessible to more people than ever. In January, consumers in select areas will have the ability to order for pickup or delivery on DoorDash.com or the DoorDash app, with expanded on-demand delivery beginning in February.

Interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty praised the organization’s success in last year’s cookie-selling season. She said, “We’re inspired by the resilience and ingenuity of our girls and can’t wait to bring this renewed girl-led innovation into the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program. You may see cookies, but there is really leadership and adventure in each box.”

Will you be supporting the Girl Scouts this year?

