Moniece Slaughter revealed that she will be a mother for the second time around. Slaughter, who shares an 11-year-old son named Kameron with B2K’s Fizz, revealed on Instagram Live that she is expecting a baby girl who she will be naming Dior.

She was very open about her pregnancy experience during her live session, saying that she was nervous due to how her endometriosis was affecting her unborn child’s development.

“I have endometriosis, hypertension, ovarian cysts” she said. “My daughter is measuring smaller than she should… I have been really stressed and my daughter is measuring smaller than she should for how far along I am. I can’t believe I’m about to be a single mom for the second time.”

Slaughter also mentioned that she has already had “two traumatic losses” before, referring to previous miscarriages. The former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star didn’t reveal who the father of her child is but did say that the pregnancy wasn’t planned.

“I know I said I didn’t want any more kids,” she said. “Dior was unexpected and I have to choose to love her in spite of. All I can do is make it to full term.”

Slaughter was tight lipped about who the father is but did clarify that it’s not Fizz, whom she said filed a restraining order against her in December.

“No, my daughter’s father is not Fizz,” she said. “I am due two days before her dad’s birthday. I choose not to talk about her dad. It is what it is. Kam is excited.”

She also said that while pregnant she can’t take her anti-depressant and high blood pressure medication and is therefore “learning to cope in different ways.”

We’ll get a glimpse into her pregnancy journey on her upcoming reality show Slaughter Slays, which is set to premiere in March 2022 on the For Us By Us network. Watch her live below.