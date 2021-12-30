MadameNoire Featured Video

On Wednesday, Amanda Gorman debuted a new poem centered around embracing our transition into the new year.

In January 2021, the world fell in love with the 23-year-old poet as she performed her self-written piece “The Hill We Climb” at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Titled “New Day’s Lyric,” Gorman said she wrote her latest poem “to celebrate the new year and honor both the hurt and the humanity of the last one” in an Instagram post shared on Dec. 29.

Throughout the piece, Gorman artfully created a vision for the reader that the upcoming year will be an impactful year of change, betterment and strengthened hope and vigor.

“This hope is our door, our portal,” she recited in the video, sharing her New Year’s poem. “Even if we never get back to normal, someday we can venture beyond it, to leave the known and take the first steps. So let us not return to what was normal, but reach toward what is next.”

Along with the release of “New Day’s Lyric,” the poet is also raising funds for the International Rescue Committee. The organization supports vulnerable communities worldwide concerning the coronavirus pandemic and humanitarian crises. If you’re interested in donating, find more information here.R

