Nicki Minaj recently celebrated a 104-year-old woman who shares the same birthday as her by sending the grandmother a host of balloons and beautiful pink and white floral arrangements.

As shared by Ms. Madie Scott’s granddaughter, Denise Bradshaw, Nicki first found out that she and the 104-year-old shared the same birthday on TikTok.

On the platform, Ms. Madie went viral for sharing the stories of her life — including growing up in the South as a sharecropper and picking cotton.

Underneath a post Denise made about her grandmother’s 104th birthday this month, the Pink Friday rapper commented, “December 8th???? Only Queens born on dat day chile. What she want for her bday?”

“I am so honored to share a bday with the most beautiful, iconic Queen on this planet,” Nicki wrote to Denise in a personal direct message about Ms. Maddie.

Noting the impact of the 104-year-old’s stories being shared on TikTok by Denise, Nicki added, “I hope you know many lives you’ve touched. Thank you.”

In honor of their shared birthday, Nicki sent Ms. Madie a string of pink balloons — the rapper’s signature color — along with several matching floral arrangements.

Denise followed up on Twitter by explaining that although her grandmother was previously unaware of who Nicki is, the 104-year-old was “thankful” for the rapper’s kind and sweet gesture.

“Grandma: Nika make sure you take a picture for the lady who sent the stuff and tell her I said, ‘Thank you very much!'” Denise’s tweet said. “She had no clue of who @NICKIMINAJ was but was thankful. That’s when you know her gratefulness is pure.”

Nicki, who turned 39-years-old on Dec. 8, celebrated the special day on social media by sharing photos from a birthday photoshoot she did and some of the sweet messages her fans flooded her with.

See more of the posts Denise shared on the rapper’s kind gift to Ms. Madie and the 104-year-old’s other birthday festivities below.

