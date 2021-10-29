MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicole Ari Parker admitted in recent interviews that although she can’t share too much about what viewers can expect from “And Just Like That…” — she could share one way the upcoming 10-episode mini-series reboot will be completely different from “Sex and the City,” and a few other ways it’ll be just the same.

Parker emphasized being excited about redoing and tweaking “Sex and the City” via “And Just Like That…” to account for what viewers crave from the upcoming reboot in an interview with Variety published on Oct. 27. Accompanied by three other women of color (actresses Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman) to round out SATC’s core and returning characters Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, Parker said the realities of NYC’s diversity wouldn’t go unnoticed this time around.

“I’m excited to be a part of something that’s different for them,” Parker said regarding the impact of her presence on the original SATC cast and playing new character Lisa Todd Wexley. “We can talk about the elephant in the room that there were no fully fleshed-out characters of color, but now here’s the four of us. We’re real people, and they’ve been great to work with, and some of our [storylines] deal with race and deal with real experiences. It’s New York City!”

RELATED CONTENT:” ‘Samantha Only Slept With One Black Guy In New York? OK Sure’ Actress Talks Being One Of Few Black People On Sex And The City”

“We’re grown-ass women, so we know how to keep it sexy,” Parker told the outlet with a smile, before noting that SATC’s reboot wouldn’t lose the iconic show’s signature level of sex talk.

“It’s piping hot,” she described of “And Just Like That…”

The actress said “Everyone’s still having sex and it’s wonderful” in a separate interview shared on Oct. 28 via The Hollywood Reporter. Moreover, Parker shared that the fashions in SATC’s revival will remain top tier.

“It’s going great,” she mentioned. “Just the clothes, the clothes alone are amazing.”

While some die-hard fans harbor mixed feelings about “And Just Like That…” coming to be without actress Kim Cattrall’s SATC character, Samantha Jones, Parker addressed the controversy and said she’s not trying to replace the absent role in any way.

RELATED CONTENT: “Do You Want Sex And The City Without Samantha Jones?”

“When it first came out that I was replacing the Samantha character — which is not true at all, so please write that — I have been yelled at, and I’ve also been attacked with love,” Parker told THR. “I’ve been photographed in places I should never be photographed. The fans are so excited and over the top. I had some idea of that because I am one of those fans but I had no idea [the extent of it].”

IMDB reports that the romantic dramedy reboot “will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

“And Just Like That…” is set to premiere via HBO Max in December 2021.