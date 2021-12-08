MadameNoire Featured Video

Erica Mena is trying to right her wrongs. On Dec. 7, she issued an apology to someone she accused of wearing her stolen property after her home was robbed earlier this year.

Back in May, she and Safaree Samuels‘ home was burglarized and she when she was misinformed about a woman named Christy Mahone wearing her jewelry and handbags that were taken, she slammed her on social media.

“So this stripper Christy Mahone is now allegedly wearing my jewelry and has all my purses,” Mena wrote on Instagram. “Girl be smart and give up all my belongings. If anyone knows her please contact me. I got a cash reward on her as well. 10,000 in cash to anyone who can lead me to the arrest of this woman as well.”

It looks like the Love & Hip Hop star was told that she was wrong about Mahone and gave her a public apology on Instagram.

Last May, after our home was burglarized and some of my property stolen, I was informed by a number of sources that an individual named Christy Mahone had been seen in possession of my stolen property, under circumstances that suggested she knew it was stolen, and I posted statements to that effect on my Instagram account. I have since learned that the information I received about Ms. Mahone was not accurate, and so I now wish to take this opportunity to retract my earlier assertions concerning Ms. Mahone. To be clear, I no longer have any reason to believe that Christy Mahone was ever in possession of property she knew to be stolen from me, or that she had anything at all to do, directly or indirectly, with the robbery of our home. I apologize to Ms. Mahone.

Mahone was not moved by Mena’s apology at all. She reposted it on her story and replied, “GIRL BYE!”

When Mena accused Mahone of wearing her things, Mahone not only denied the allegations but threatened to take legal action.

“All I have is my watch I just bought & cheap as Tiffany jewelry,” Mahone said on her Instagram Story. “[And] her purses I have like 8 purses If we just paid 10k for the mansion and owe this man 7k for party damages what we look like stealing or me wearing any of your things , I DONT EVEN FOLLOW YOU OR YO DUDE . IM NOT INTO YALL LIFESTYLES , I HAVE MY OWN.”