MadameNoire Featured Video

Shaun King gave followers and fans an update regarding his 19-year-old daughter Kendi who was hit by a car earlier this week while walking in Manhattan, New York. The NYU student suffered serious brain and bodily injuries from the shocking incident. Now, according to the civil rights activist’s most recent Instagram post, it appears as though Kendi’s health is on the mend. King thanked everyone for their well wishes and support following the shocking news.

“I wanted to take some time out this morning to thank you all for praying for our daughter and sending our family encouragement this week. ⁣It’s meant the world,” he began his lengthy Instagram post.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘My Family Has Done Nothing To Deserve This’: Shaun King’s Daughter Pens Emotional Letter Detailing Family’s Strife

King continued on giving more details into Kendi’s recovery process. “She was moved out of the surgical ICU and has gotten better and better daily as she started physical and cognitive therapy. Doctors and nurses and staff have been great. ⁣ If she meets all of her goals, which we think she will, we will be able to bring her home soon.”

The North Star founder added, “@MrsRaiKing and I are mainly exhausted. This year has been brutal and has tested our resolve in ways you just can’t prepare for.⁣ But we’re still here. ⁣Still love each other. ⁣And right now that’s enough. ⁣Love y’all.⁣”

This year has certainly been challenging for both King and his family. The Breakdown Podcast host has been entangled in a number of scandalous allegations including a libel and slander lawsuit filed by former District Attorney to incumbent Larry Krasner and Carlos Vegas. King has also been accused of mishandling funds from campaigns he has created in the past to help the families of Black victims wronged by the justice system. Additionally, Tamir Rice’s mother slammed the “Make Change” author back in July for fundraising money in light of her son’s death without her knowledge. Over the summer when racial tensions were at a high, King was a key voice in speaking out against a number of high-profile police brutality cases including the deaths of both George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The journalist was pummeled with vitriol and hate on social media with some people arguing his unwavering activism was an attempt to profit off Black suffering. King deactivated his Twitter account and went private on all of his social media platforms following the uproar.

RELATED CONTENT: “Don’t Say Our Loved Ones’ Names, Period” Samaria Rice Crafts List Of Demands For Activists