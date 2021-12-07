MadameNoire Featured Video

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer is showing love to the students of Alabama’s Auburn University, her alma mater, during their winter finals week.

Dubbed the “War Damn Finals Cram,” Spencer partnered with the school’s Student Affairs department and University Program Council (UPC) to supply students with free food throughout this year’s week of winter finals.

The initiative kicked off on Sunday, Dec. 5, and runs until Dec. 9, while supplies last. A schedule provided by the Twitter account of the university’s Student Affairs team highlighted that the variety students will be offered this week, depending on the day, include tacos, cheesesteaks and gyros.

“Take a study break on Octavia!” one of the account’s posts reads.

Spencer, 51, said that although she’s happily past her days of taking academic exams, she remembers what it was like being a hungry college student and even being in charge of making sure other students got fed during her days at Auburn U.

“I remember when I was studying on the Plains, there was always someone in charge of food,” the Montgomery, AL native said in a clip addressed to Auburn University students shared on Dec. 1. “And one time it was me, for Spanish exams. Well, it didn’t turn out too great. We all did well on the exams, but I failed in the food category. So I don’t want any of you whose responsibility it is to feed everybody to fail the food portion. So I’ve teamed up with Student Affairs and the UPC to make finals week a little bit better for you. Because we do want you guys to rest as much as possible and get nourishment, so we’re going to take care of the nourishment.”

“We want you to rest,” the award-winning actress continued. “We want you to study hard.”

“This is something that you don’t want to miss,” Spencer emphasized. “We’re so proud of you and we want you to finish strong. Remember: You are Auburn made. War Eagle.”

Octavia goes hard for her alma mater — and with the slew of entertainment industry acknowledgments and credits under her belt, it’s safe to say she does Auburn U proud. All things said and done, it’s nice to see her connect with the university’s current student population in such a generous way.

