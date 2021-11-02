MadameNoire Featured Video

FX and Hulu are teaming up to launch a forthcoming documentary that will dive deeper into the events leading up to the singer’s iconic nip slip during the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Justin Timberlake, who was responsible for exposing Jackon during their performance, did not receive the same amount of backlash that the “Rythm Nation” crooner was pummeled with in the months and years following the incident. The doc which is titled Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson “will examine the racial and cultural currents that collided on the Super Bowl stage, and explore how the incident impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history,” Deadline reported.

The expose piece will feature rare footage and interviews with MTV executives, industry insiders, and staff members who were present during that night in Houston and how the event impacted television, Jackson’s family, and the entire entertainment industry. Malfunction is produced by The New York Times and will premiere on Nov. 19. It comes following the news outlet’s recent Framing Britney Spears documentary which explored the singer’s contentious conservatorship battle.

Both Jackson and Timberlake have yet to comment on the documentary, but earlier this year, Timberlake did issue a lengthy apology to the “Pleasure Principle” icon and Britney Spears for his failure to support them during their negative battles with the media.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

Jackson was banned from attending the Grammy Awards in the weeks following the scandalous moment. According to Billboard, the singer’s videos were also pulled from MTV and CBS in addition to a few other major networks. Timberlake, on the other hand, not only appeared at the Grammys but was also allowed to headline the Superbowl Halftime Show again in 2018.

Janet, 55, is now gearing up to release her very own four-hour documentary that will premire on A&E and Lifetime in January 2022 that will highlight the storied singer and dancer’s music career.

“This is my story, told by me, not through someone else’s eyes,” she says in the doc’s trailer.

According to People, the documentary was more than “five years in the making” and began filming around the time of her father Joe Jackson’s death in 2018. Janet will give insight into some of her most career-defining moments, the death of her iconic brother Michael Jackson and she will also share her side of what happened during the 2004 Super Bowl performance with Timberlake.

Watch the trailer for JANET below.

