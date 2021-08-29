MadameNoire Featured Video

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife Jacqueline Brown are still recovering from COVID-19, according to their son Jonathan Jackson. The Rainbow Push coalition founder has now been transferred from Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab to undergo treatment for his Parkinson’s disease. His condition with the neurological disorder has worsened, REVOLT TV reported. The civil rights activist will receive physical therapy during his stay while he continues to recover from COVID-19.

Jacqueline remains in Northwestern’s ICU department where she is breathing on her own but receiving some additional support from an oxygen machine, Jonathan told news outlets.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, both Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife were admitted into Northwestern Hospital last week following their COVID-19 diagnoses. During that time, their son issued a statement saying that the couple was “responding positively to” treatment. Jonathan also thanked fans for their love and support.

“We continue to receive the love that is being poured out to our family from around the world, and it is greatly appreciated as we express our love and concern for the millions of people who have been victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants,” the Jackson family shared in a statement. “We know this is a dangerous disease so please remain prayerful for all of those who are suffering as a result.”

Jackson was reportedly fully vaccinated, receiving his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on January 8, according to the Rainbow Push website. The activist broadcasted himself receiving the lifesaving dose and urged the Black community to get vaccinated at the time.

