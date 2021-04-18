MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil’ Nas X faced backlash last week after a video surfaced of his mother soliciting money with a sign in Atlanta, Georgia. After his father came to his defense, the “Montero” rapper spoke up about the situation with his mother in a now-deleted tweet.

“I hate speaking on my personal life, but y’all n***** don’t know how many nights I’ve cried myself to sleep feeling guilty because nothing I tried would help my mom,” he wrote. “Paint me as the bad guy all you want but at the end of the day you don’t know me outside of this internet s***.

His father, Robert Stafford, spoke about before the “Old Town Road” rapper did and said that his mother’s battle with addiction made it difficult for her to accept help.

“Despite what people say @lilnasx is the greatest kid a parent can be BLESSED with. Although his mom is in a struggle with an addiction she’s STILL a QUEEN and he goes through great lengths to make sure we’re taking care of,” Stafford wrote on Instagram. Those who have family members and friends dealing with addiction understands that there ain’t enough money you can throw at this situation to make it right. I don’t usually address personal issues publicly but felt like this need to be. Please join us in keeping her in your PRAYERS. And to those out there trying to create a false story you wont prosper.” ”

In 2020, Lil’ Nas X revealed his mother had a drug addiction during an interview with Variety.

“I never really talk about my mom,” he said. “She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better — things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love. The biggest surprise of becoming globally famous? On the outside, everybody loves you — but on the inside, everything [feels] the same.”