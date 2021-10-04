MadameNoire Featured Video

As the mother of a two-year old girl with beautiful natural hair, I know what it’s like

to struggle in the hair maintenance department. Sometimes it’s as simple as finding

a style I want to try and executing it. Celebrity hair stylist and hair architect Kim

Kimble is here to help.

Kimble has worked with the likes of Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Mary J.

Blige and Oprah — all amazing Black women with incredible hair. And

she’s here to share her beloved hair care tips and tricks in a 3-part hair tutorial

series “My HAIRstory!” featuring characters from Craig of the Creek.

We celebrate National Hair Day with episode one of “My

HAIRstory!” that kicks off with the hair

care expert guiding you through wash day on 4c hair. According to Kimble, you’ll

walk away “feeling empowered and equipped to wash and style your little one’s

hair.”





Play



Quick tips from Kim: Start with shampoo and lukewarm water because hot water

can dry your hair out.

Kim used hair care products from her collection to cleanse her adorable client’s

textured tresses before moving onto the styling stage. She sectioned the hair off

into bantu knots to keep it moisturized as she navigated each section. To stretch

the hair, blow dry from the ends of the hair to the root.</span

That’s it! Try it at home and hopefully your little one’s style can be just as cute as

these.

Catch Craig of The Creek on Cartoon Network and HBO

Max.</span