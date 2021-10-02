MadameNoire Featured Video

Cynthia Bailey recently announced her exit from the Real Housewives of Atlanta after being a main cast member since the show’s third season in 2010. But she had the chance to still stay connected to the show even though she was giving up her peach. On E! News’ Daily Pop, she said Bravo asked if she wanted to be a friend of the show.

“Ironically, I actually introduced the ‘friend’ contract on the show, but that’s neither here nor there,” she said. “And I thought, ‘You know what? That may be a perfect way for me to transition. I don’t have to commit completely fully to being a Housewife, and I can be a friend and kind of phase myself off the show.’ And then I decided, you know what, cut the cord.”

The 54-year-old beauty said she had a lot of time to ponder about her decision while the show was on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ten years is a good run but that said, with me just thinking about it, then the whole thing happened with us going on hiatus so it gave me more time to think about it and then I got really used to not going back.”

Bailey also wanted to shut down claims that her decision to exit the show was influenced by her husband Mike Hill.

“Listen, let me correct the streets,” she continued. “Mike has always been super supportive of me, for sure. At the end of the day, he wants me to do what is going to be best for me and what’s happy for me.”

Bailey said that even though she is bidding farewell to RHOA, it won’t be the last time we see her on reality television. For now, she just needs some time away.

“I need a year,” she said. “I need a break. I need a drama break, I do. I just need a minute. I’m not saying never ever ever.”

Porsha Williams also announced that she wasn’t returning for season 14 shortly after Bailey’s announcement.