MadameNoire Featured Video

Longtime lovebirds Cookie and Magic Johnson just celebrated a major milestone in their marriage.

For their 30th wedding anniversary, Magic surprised Cookie by renting out the Beverly Wilshire Hotel ballroom so the two of them could enjoy an eight-course dinner followed up by a spectacular private performance by the couple’s favorite band, Frankie Beverly & Maze.

RELATED CONTENT: “Magic And Cookie Johnson Celebrate 28 Years Of Marriage: ‘Marrying You Was One Of The Best Decisions I’ve Ever Made'”

As the two shared on social media, they danced throughout the 70s soul band’s whole one-and-a-half-hour set — even doing the electric slide together as Frankie Beverly & Maze played “Pain and Joy.”

“Last night was amazing!!!” Cookie shared with her followers on Instagram:

“When your husband says we’re going to dinner to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary, I had NO IDEA what to expect, just the two of us, with an incredible eight course meal followed by Frankie Beverly & Maze!!!! They are our favorite, the soundtrack to our lives and the best surprise I could have imagined!!! Grateful for everyone who was apart of this amazing evening. Earvin, thank you for a beautiful evening and can’t wait to electric slide with you another 30 years😘😍.”

On his Instagram, Magic tributed a series of posts to Cookie in celebration of their big anniversary. Simply put, the Basketball Hall of Famer emphasized that he loved his wife from the moment he first saw her in the late 1970s and that he couldn’t wait to spend another 30 years with her.

“Cookie, our 30 year marriage has been the best time of my life,” Magic lovingly expressed. “Ever since the day I laid eyes on you in 1978 I knew you were the one for me. I thank God every day for you and for bringing you into my life! You’ve made me a better man, person, husband, father, and businessman.”

“Thank you for your love, support, dedication, loyalty, trust, and for believing in my dreams,” he added. “You play a big role in helping all of my dreams come true!❤️”

“I thank you honey for guiding me back to the church, strengthening my love for the Lord, and finding us an amazing pastor, Bishop Blake, at our church home West Angeles COGIC,” he noted, before concluding, “You are my everything, I love you!! Thank you for 30 years and I look forward to 30 more!”

RELATED CONTENT: “The Power Of Family: Black Celebrity Families Who Inspire Us”

Cookie spoke on the meaningfulness of reaching 30 years of marriage — especially in light of obstacles the couple has faced along the way, such as Magic’s HIV diagnosis early on. The post served as a great inspiration to those wanting that “forever kind of love.”

“30 years where did the time go!!” Cookie wrote. “When I heard the title of this Sunday’s sermon – ‘Victory In A Losing Season,’ I thought of us. Right after we got married we found out about your HIV diagnosis, it brought us closer and with God’s help we made it through it and beat all the odds. Our love has stood the test of time now we have our victory and now we’re thriving!! I love you more today than ever before and we will go on living in our victory, cheers to 30 more❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘🎉🎉🎉🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @magicjohnson!!”

The couple got married back in 1991 and share two children, son EJ, and daughter Elisa. Magic also has a son, Andre, from a previous relationship. See more lovey-dovey throwbacks of Cookie and Magic down below.