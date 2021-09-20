MadameNoire Featured Video

Cedric the Entertainer and a slew of stars paid tribute to the Late Biz Markie during the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, but that’s not the only tribute given the animated hip hop rapper. The legendary icon is receiving a new honor right in his hometown of Long Island later this month.

The famed rapper’s widow Tara Davis revealed a street would be renamed in honor of Biz’s legacy in Patchogue, Long Island–the same street where the star grew up throughout childhood, theGrio reported.

“HONORARY STREET NAMING DEDICATION!” Davis wrote in the caption. “In honor of the contributions Biz has achieved as an actor, beatboxed, DJ and philanthropist, his hometown of Patchogue Long Island will honor him with the renaming of South Street to Biz Markie Way!”

Davis shared that the special ceremony would take place on September 25, at 2 p.m. According to her post, the event will be held at 150 West Main Street in Patchogue, New York, and is open to the public.

Davis went on to thank the Of Colors Creative Collective, a group of creatives and volunteers in the Patchogue area, for “spearheading” the project alongside Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri and The Greater Patchogue Foundation.

Biz Markie died on July 16, after suffering from complications stemming from diabetes. He was 57-years-old. The star, whose real name is Marcel Theo Hall, was originally born in Harlem, theGrio noted. However, he and his family moved up to Patchogue when he was 10. The city served as the backdrop of his formative years and the place he would cultivate his skills to catapult into hip-hop stardom.

Markie was an honorary member of the hip-hop collective The Juice Crew and best known for his 1989 single “Just a Friend,” which became a top 40 hit in several countries.

