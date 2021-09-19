MadameNoire Featured Video

Cedric the Entertainer opened up this year’s Emmy Awards in an unexpected way. The 57-year-old took to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and performed a musical tribute in honor of the late Biz Markie who passed away in July.

Cedric opened with the rap star’s classic hit “Just A Friend” with a little help from actress Rita Wilson, Dave star Lil Dicky and rapper LL Cool J.

The three entertainers put a twist on the original song’s lyrics singing, “TV, you got what I need!” as the star-studded audience joined them in unison.

Before the start of the show, Cedric, who dazzled on the red carpet in a stylish two-tone blue suit jacket and matching pants, spoke about his excitement for hosting the annual awards show.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” he shared with E-News.

The Neighborhood star continued:

“Throughout the rollercoaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

While the comedian is known for his infamously funny no holds bar comedy style, Cedric told the Hollywood Reporter last week that he wanted to be careful about not “crossing the line” with some of his material.

“It’s not bad if you’re the news for a couple of days, but you don’t want to be the guy that ruins the night or someone’s moment,” he explained.

“At the same time, you’ve got to be yourself. As comedians, we’re up on a tightrope trying to make sure people are entertained,” he continued. “But, again, we’re living in a hypersensitive society. You don’t know where that line is sometimes. It moves from day to day.”

