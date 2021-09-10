MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion’s life has done a total 360 degree turnaround since becoming a Grammy-winning rapper. Her success has also opened her eyes about how uncomfortable men are with her persona. In an interview with Evening Standard, the Houston Hottie said she found that men can’t take her not being a “damsel in distress.”

“I’m starting to see how much more ignorant men are than I thought,” she said. “When you’re a woman who’s not a threat, men don’t really bother you […] men like that damsel in distress type of role and that’s not me. I feel like that’s what kind of gets under a lot of men’s skin. Like, ‘How dare she talk about her vagina? She loves herself and she don’t need me and she’s going to take my money.’ I just feel like I make a lot of them uncomfortable and I feel like that’s my job.”

The “Body” rapper said men who can’t seem to accept her boldness need to look the other way.

“You can’t stop looking the other way, because you like what you see and you hate that you like what you see,” she continued. “That’s why you hate it, that’s why you go through all these emotions and you’re lashing out on me. So I’m not even mad at these men. They’re emotionally ignorant. Once they come to grips with who they are, maybe they’ll grow up.”

The 26-year-old added that unlike these other guys, her boyfriend Pardi is the total opposite and isn’t threatened by her sexiness and independence.

“I’m not going to lie, my guard is constantly up, 24 /7. But with him it was easy to be more relaxed because he made me feel safe,” she went on to say. “So it took a few months for me to really understand, it wasn’t just about him. Because he came into it and he was comfortable and he wanted to be my man, but I had to really figure out, did I really want to be his woman? Am I ready to let my guard down and do this? Because I don’t want to piss him off and be guarded, I don’t want the relationship to feel one-sided. But he waited. After I met him, I was with him every day.”