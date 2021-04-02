MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Saweetie once said, and by once, we mean last month, that “love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.” But according to former Basketball Wives and Bad Girls Club star Mehgan James, that’s not necessarily a way of thinking she ascribes to.

The TV personality, who currently stars on the new reality series Notorious Queens on the streaming service AllBlk, revealed in an episode that she doesn’t see cheating as a dealbreaker in a relationship. For the record, James has dated NFL and NBA players, so it’s possible her penchant for ballplayers and their own propensity for stepping out may have a lot do with her stance. She told her co-stars that while she’d never give permission to her partner to betray their relationship, “I believe in cheating respectfully.”

“So cheating respectfully to me is cheating where I don’t find out; is having control over your other women; is using condoms and not having babies. Cheat respectfully!” she said. “Believe it or not, your man is cheating. But I’m not leaving my man over a one-night stand with a b—h, period.”

So what will make her reconsider the relationship? She had a few specific dealbreakers she mentioned.

“I’ll only leave my man for three things: you bring me home a STD, you have a baby on me or you gay,” she said. “Everything else is work-outable for me. It’s levels. Don’t have no baby on me!”

When a couple of her co-stars looked at her with confusion (one actually agreed and said as long as her man didn’t buy another woman gifts and make her feel special, they would be good), James said cheating is not necessarily a sign that a man doesn’t care about you.

“I believe a guy can love you and cheat on you,” she said. “I’m sorry, I believe it. Guys are built different than us.”

You can check out James’s comments for yourself below. Is she making sense or talking absurdly? You be the judge.