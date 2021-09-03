MadameNoire Featured Video

The SpiceGirlin’ Marketplace — a pop-up shop harboring 19 Black woman-owned businesses underneath its domain — landed themselves some highly sought-after storefront space in Downtown Washington D.C.

The “Spice Girls” received their brick and mortar space through a program established by the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District (BID) in collaboration with the area landlords to help Downtown recover from the rise in vacant buildings and retail spaces since the beginning of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Golden Triangle BID told WUSA9 that before COVID-19’s onslaught, the area attracted around 90,000 workers a day. Currently, the organization is still working to fill approximately 122 vacant office and retail spaces.

Their initiative with Downtown’s landlords provides small local businesses with free rent for up to 12 months and offers business owners “favorable terms” if they choose to extend their occupancy in the area after the fact.

When it comes to SpiceGirlin’ Marketplace in particular, its 19 business owners offer consumers a one-stop shop for everything from premium all-natural cocktail mixes, candles, soaps, self-care items, clothing, jewelry, and more.

“At the market it’s like an art gallery that has 19 Black women-owned businesses,” spice girl Chrissy Sheffey of Charismatic Creations told WUSA9. “Here you can shop everything from soaps, to body oil, to kimonos, to purses.”

Similarly, Stacie Moore of Instant Vintage 78 told the local outlet, “First of all, it’s just always great to be around your sisters and be in a space with 19 other businesses [and] you’re all learning from each other.”

“Also, being on Conneticut Avenue, you can’t really be mad at that,” she added. “You know this is a great area to shop in. A lot of the businesses people here are working during the day so when they want to get away from their desks they like to come shop. So it’s great to be here.”

The SpiceGirlin’ Marketplace is located at 1025 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington D.C., and is open from Friday-Sunday, 12-6 pm.

Find out more about the pop-up and its coalition of Black women entrepreneurs here.