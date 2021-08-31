MadameNoire Featured Video

As racial disparities continue to pose a great threat to Black expectant mothers across the U.S., Dove has recently launched a groundbreaking campaign that could potentially help in the fight to ensure Black mothers receive the best care during their pregnancy journeys. The skincare giant’s Black Birth Equity Fund will help to provide Black moms with access to doula services and healthcare resources, the company’s website states. Applicants are encouraged to apply for the grant regardless if they are expecting or currently have children.

Dove notes the benefits of having a doula at birth could be potentially lifesaving.

“A birth doula is trained to give physical, spiritual, and emotional support during the birthing process,” the campaign states going on to add that “after birth, a postpartum doula continues this non-medical support. A certified doula is a communicator: from helping moms and birthing individuals express any concerns or feelings to flagging conditions that might usually go unchecked in a child birthing situation.”

The initiative hopes to pledge $250K of the proceeds to mothers in need. Dove will also team up with Black Mamas Matter Alliance, a leading advocate in the space that will help to implement more structural change to close the maternal care gap for good.

According to Dove’s website, Black women are 3-4x more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women, while Black babies are 2x more likely to die a premature death compared to white babies. Many of these complications can be prevented given adequate resources.

If you are a Black mom and would like to apply to the Black Birth Equity Fund you can do so here.