Hurricane Ida quickly developed into a Category 4 storm early Aug. 29, CNN reported.  The massive hurricane intensified around 6 a.m., continuing its dangerous spiral towards Lousiana and the Gulf Coast at 15mph. Ida touched down in Cuba, on Friday, striking the small country with its highspeed wind and heavy rainfall. The major hurricane is expected to hit the Lousiana coast this Sunday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that within six hours Ida has “gained 35mph in sustained wind speed.”

“Ida is poised to strengthen further and based on recent satellite images it appears that strengthening is imminent,” the NHC said in a statement.

Hurricane warnings have been issued all throughout Lousiana including in Lake Ponchartrain, New Orleans and Lake Maurepas. Areas along the coast of Lousiana, Mississippi and Alabama have also been hit with the possibility of experiencing a “life-threatening storm surge,” the NHC warned. This would be the fourth Hurricane to ravage throughout the state of Louisiana since August 2020 and its third major hurricane landfall. Sunday’s potential landfall lands on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s violent strike against the Gulf Coast which led to a catastrophic number of deaths in the region in 2005.

“August 29 is an important date in history here,” Collin Arnold, director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, told CNN Saturday. “A lot of people remember what happened 16 years ago. It’s time to hunker down tonight and be where you need to be.”
Ida is expected to produce heavy rainfall from Sunday until Monday across the Central Gulf Coast from south-eastern Lousiana leaping towards coastal Mississippi and southwestern Alabama. The massive storm could result in potential life-threatening flash and urban flooding. Officials in the targeted areas have implored people to evacuate with some states issuing mandatory evacuation protocols.
Arnold is strongly suggested that people stock up on food, water, and essentials for three days.
“We say the first 72 (hours) is on you,” Arnold added. “The first three days of this will be difficult for responders to get to you.”
Coastal casinos have closed ahead of the storm. Airlines have canceled a number of flights arriving to and departing from Louis Armstrong News Orleans International Airport on Sunday. While in Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of Emergency the Clarion-Ledger reported and 15 school districts and universities will be closed Monday with classes projected to resume on Tuesday.
