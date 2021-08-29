Hurricane Ida quickly developed into a Category 4 storm early Aug. 29, CNN reported. The massive hurricane intensified around 6 a.m., continuing its dangerous spiral towards Lousiana and the Gulf Coast at 15mph. Ida touched down in Cuba, on Friday, striking the small country with its highspeed wind and heavy rainfall. The major hurricane is expected to hit the Lousiana coast this Sunday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that within six hours Ida has “gained 35mph in sustained wind speed.”

“Ida is poised to strengthen further and based on recent satellite images it appears that strengthening is imminent,” the NHC said in a statement.

Hurricane warnings have been issued all throughout Lousiana including in Lake Ponchartrain, New Orleans and Lake Maurepas. Areas along the coast of Lousiana, Mississippi and Alabama have also been hit with the possibility of experiencing a “life-threatening storm surge,” the NHC warned. This would be the fourth Hurricane to ravage throughout the state of Louisiana since August 2020 and its third major hurricane landfall. Sunday’s potential landfall lands on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s violent strike against the Gulf Coast which led to a catastrophic number of deaths in the region in 2005.