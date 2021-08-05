MadameNoire Featured Video

Looks like LeVar Burton won’t be prominently replacing longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek and fans of the show are sharing a collective sigh over the news.

“LeVar Burton should be the next host of “Jeopardy!” I can’t believe we’re even having this discussion. He’s the obvious choice,” wrote one user on Twitter, while another person exclaimed:

“NO! IT BELONGS TO LEVAR BURTON !!! EVERYONE AGREES EXCEPT WHOEVER OWNS JEOPARDY APPARENTLY.”

According to Variety, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is being strongly considered for the position. The former GSN host has already been in negotiations with Sony Pictures since he joined the show’s production team in 2020. Richards hosted Jeopardy! earlier this year and the team was impressed with his ability to run the revered game show with an “easy on-air manner.”

However, there might still be hope for the Reading Rainbow icon. Sony Pictures shared that the deal hasn’t been quite set in stone yet and that they are potentially considering other candidates. In addition to Burton, the list includes previous guest hosts Mayim Bialik from The Big Bang Theory and former Jeopardy! champion Buzzy Cohen.

However, fans are disappointed to learn that Burton isn’t the front runner for the prized role. A petition was even started on Change.org that gave Jeopardy! producers all the evidence they needed to sign the deal over to LeVar within seconds. Currently, the petition has received over 260,000 signatures. One fan of the Star Trek alum commented on the site;

“For my entire life, LeVar Burton has been a beacon of wisdom, literacy, and humanity. I can think of no better successor to the late Alex Trebek.” We most definitely agree!

In an interview with the New York Times back in June, the 64-year-old actor shared how he felt he was “supposed” to take over the reins following Trebek’s passing.

“It’s difficult to explain, but there’s something inside me that says this makes sense,” Burton said. “I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do. I have been watching Jeopardy! more or less every night of my life since Art Fleming was the host. Jeopardy! is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant.”

This is sad news but hopefully Jeopardy! has a change of heart and gives Burton the shot he so rightfully deserves.