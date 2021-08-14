MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna’s Fenty brand is being sued after an Islamic singer said their mistake during a fall fashion show led to her receiving death threats.

The singer, who filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe in order to remain anonymous, said that her song was used in a Savage x Fenty fashion show that was livestreamed to millions in October of 2020. When she granted them permission to use her song, she warned Rih’s team that the song has two versions and to not play the version with Islamic proverbs being chanted. During the show, there was a slip up and the religious version was played and the singer said this caused her to get death threats, TMZ noted.

The song that was played is titled “Doom” and included an excerpt of a Muslim text known as Hadith.

Rihanna had issued an apology to the Muslim community after the mistake.

I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage x Fenty show. I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again.

The singer is suing Fenty for $10 million.

Despite the apology, the singer claims in her lawsuit that she has continued to receive gruesome death threats of being decapitated. She added this has caused her to suffer from anxiety and depression.

The song was edited out of the video of the show once they learned of their mistake. Fenty has not issued a statement regarding this matter.