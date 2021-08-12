MadameNoire Featured Video

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on August 11, that pregnant women are safe to become vaccinated against the coronavirus. Officials say they have found no evidence to suggest potential risk of miscarriage or threats for women experiencing pregnancy.

Following the news, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky issued a statement urging the group to get vaccinated.

“CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said Walensky in a statement.

“The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people.”

No safety concerns were detected in studies conducted with animals receiving the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, or Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen.

Prior to the change in advisory, only “23 percent of pregnant women have received at least one shot of the vaccine,” The Washington Post reported.

The CDC hopes that the news will encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated as the rise of the Delta Variant quickly takes hold of the United States. According to CNN, more than”98% of US residents now live in an area where there is a “high” or “substantial” risk of Covid-19 community transmission, up from 19% of residents only a month ago.”

Brenna Hughes, a maternal-fetal medicine physician and member of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine covid-19 Task Force, shared that misinformation about the vaccine’s effect on pregnant women may hinder the high-risk group from actually making a decision.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out in the world and that certainly has not helped vaccination efforts in any population,” Hughes explained. “And among pregnant individuals, patients are worried about themselves as well as their babies. They have a lot more to consider.”

However, the CDC warns that pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant people, further stressing the importance of pregnant individuals receiving the live-saving double dose.

