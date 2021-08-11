MadameNoire Featured Video

Carl “Chucky” Thompson, a beloved producer in hip-hop and R&B, sadly passed away on Monday, August 9. His publicist Tamar Juda released a statement to USA TODAY confirming his death.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson,” Juda wrote. “To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan.”

Juda didn’t reveal his cause of death but Donnie Simpson tweeted that Thompson, 53, died of COVID-19 related complications.

After his death was announced, many expressed their shock and sadness over his death including Mary J. Blige, one of frequent collaborators. In an Instagram post she wrote:

Damn! I just spoke to this man last month! We were discussing our plans to work together again. Chucky and I was and will always be a musical match made in heaven. He knew everything I was feeling personally and when we worked on the “My Life” and “Mary” albums. He was an angel sent to help me weather my storm. Now my brother and my friend returned to where all angels and beautiful people like him come from. RIP to one of the best who’s ever done it. This is soooo sad. Too many people leaving too soon.

Fellow producer Young Guru also shared a loving tribute via social media.

“You were the kindest person the world has ever seen,” Young Guru posted. “You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated me like family from day one.”

Throughout his nearly three decade career, Thompson produced megahits for some of the most celebrated artists. He was also a founding member of The Hitmen, a group of producers behind Bad Boy Records’ biggest songs. He was a major force behind Mary J. Blige’s classic My Life album as well as her Mary album. Thompson made hits for artists like Faith Evans, Nas, Total and many more. Here’s 16 songs that Thompson brought to life.

One More Chance- Notorious B.I.G





(Mary Jane) All Night Long- Mary J. Blige





Can’t You See- Total





If I Was Your Girlfriend- TLC





My Life-Mary J. Blige





Hey Luv (Anything) -Mobb Deep featuring 112





Feelin’ So Good -Jennifer Lopez





I Love You- Mary J. Blige





Dead Wrong- Notorious B.I.G





You’re All I Need To Get By Remix- Method Man Featuring Mary J. Blige





Soon As I Get Home-Faith Evans





10 Commandments- Lil’ Mo





Think Of You-Usher





You Used To Love Me-Faith Evans





One Mic-Nas





I’m Goin’ Down- Mary J. Blige