Urbas also justified his demands by noting that Mboma’s speedy record at 18 is far faster when he was of the same age.

“The testosterone advantage of Mboma over other participants is seen with the naked eye. In construction, movement, technique, at the same time as speed and endurance. She has the parameters of an 18-year-old boy,” Urbaś explained. “At that age, my PB was 22.01, and she has done it in 21.97 in Tokyo.”

Mboma struggles with a condition called hyperandrogenism that causes her body to produce a high level of testosterone. 1 month prior to the Olympics, the 18-year-old was deemed “ineligible” to compete in the 400-m race because her levels exceeded the limit designated acceptable by the World Athletics policy.

According to World Athletics policy, athletes are required to lower their testosterone levels with medication at least 6 months prior to the competition. Additionally, they must change the race they run in hence why Mboma was only able to participate in the 200-meter finals. South Africa’s Caster Semenya, Kenya’s Margaret Wambu, and Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba have all faced similar penalties for “elevated testosterone.” In 2018 the World Athletics introduced regulations on banning athletes with the condition of participating in women’s races between 400-meters and 1600-meters. All women have fallen victim to strict protocol in the past.