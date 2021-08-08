MadameNoire Featured Video

Simone Biles truly lives the life of champion on and off the Gynmastic’s floor. The 24-year-old recently purchased a new 4,000-square-foot home near Houston that boasts four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a pool she had installed upon purchasing the lofty new pad.

According to documents obtained by the New York Post, the star athlete’s humble abode was originally built in 2019 and has an “open floor plan” equipped with a foyer and a spacious family room that includes a cozy fireplace. The house is lined with wooden and tiled floors and the gold medalist even had a dog wash station built for her cute French Bulldogs Lilo and Rambo.

Records show that Biles also decked out the kitchen with high-end appliances and fancy quartz countertops along with custom cabinets and a huge oversized island.

Property records reveal that the house reportedly cost the 7-time-all around champ $750,000. For a big superstar like Biles, that’s relatively cheap compared to some celebs. During an interview with Uninterrupted, Biles opened up about her frugal lifestyle and why she fears going broke with credit card debt.

“Sometimes I go on days to see if I can’t spend any money, of course, my gaslight comes on, and then I have to go get gas… so I never really swipe the card and maybe once in a while, I would go get Subway but other than that I never really swiped it,” she explained of her spending habits. Biles says she works closely with a financial team to keep track of her coins and invests every last one of her sponsorship checks.

You go, Simone!

The world-renounced gymnast took home Bronze after she dominated the balance beam finals on August 3. Biles reflected on her experience at the Tokyo Olympics in an emotional post on Instagram writing:

“Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go but blessed to represent the USA. I’ll forever cherish this unique Olympic experience. Thanks everyone for the endless love and support. I’m truly grateful 🤍 – leaving Tokyo with 2 more Olympic medals to add to my collection isn’t too shabby!” The star mentioned in a separate post that she was “leaving Tokyo with a full heart.”

Congrats to Simone Biles.