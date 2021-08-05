MadameNoire Featured Video

Dr. Dre’s oldest daughter has shared that she is currently homeless and not receiving any help from her hip-hop mogul father.

Latoya Johnson, 35, told the Daily Mail that she is living out of a rental car and doing Uber Eats, DoorDash and working a warehouse job to make ends meet. She said her father, who is worth $800 million, was helping her financially but he abruptly stopped helping her in January 2020 because she has spoken to the media about him.

“His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press,” she said. “I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t.”

Johnson said she has continually tried to reach out to him but cannot do so personally and has to go through his team. Johnson hasn’t seen her father in 18 years. Even when he was hospitalized due to having a brain aneurysm in January 2020, Johnson said trying to see if he was okay was like pulling teeth.

Johnson, who moved from Las Vegas, to California, in hopes of finding a better job, said due to her financial struggles she has fallen behind in her rental car payments and fears she will lose the car soon.

“The car is a pretty penny,” she said. “It’s an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week. Sooner or later they are going to take the car.”

Johnson, who is a single mother of four, said due to her current hardships, her four children are currently staying with friends as she tries to gain some stability.

Her teenage children are well aware of who their grandfather is and Johnson said they can’t believe that he won’t help her or build a relationship

“I’m just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids,” she added. “My kids are old enough to know who he is. They are in shock that he doesn’t want anything to do with them.”