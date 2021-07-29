MadameNoire Featured Video

Black certainly does not crack and Soul Food actress Vanessa Williams is a living testament. The 58-year-old star took to Instagram on July 28 to show us all what she’s working with.

Sporting an all-white bikini, Williams posed for the gram oceanside while she gazed off into the sunset with her glowing body on full display. She captioned the sultry photo:

“Are we doing bikini shots in our early 50s? Ok 🌊”

Yes, it’s absolutely ok Ms. Williams!

In an interview with ABC News in 2014, the mother of four shared a few secrets she uses to stay fit and ever so fine.

“I try to do something every day, whether it’s taking a class or jumping on the treadmill,” she explained. “Also, yoga, just trying to keep moving for sure.”

Williams who became the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America back in 1983 spoke to MADAMENOIRE in 2018 about the aging process and according to the Bronx native, she isn’t one bit scared of life’s inevitable changes.

“It’s a daily thing. Sometimes lighting is like, ‘Whoo! This is not my friend.’ Then sometimes with good lighting, you’re like, ‘I’m not doing so bad today,'” she candidly expressed. “And then I look at myself and I look at my life and I’m 55 years old and I have grown kids who are wonderful and productive and talented and salt to the earth human beings that I know I have guided and steered and developed. And I said, ‘Well, this is who I am and this is what I need to be.’ So I embrace what I have, sometimes it’s a struggle, but I embrace it and I look for science to help me maintain. I want to look like myself, not anybody else.”

The actress attributed her timeless appearance to a number of beauty hacks that she’s tried over the years from “serums” and “peptides”, to ultherapy– a noninvasive way that uses radiology to firm areas like the chin, neck, brow, and décolleté.

At 58-years-old Vanessa Williams’ thang is undeniably still thangin’! Congrats to her!