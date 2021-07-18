MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyra Banks is officially venturing into the ice cream business. Named after her signature pose, the model’s “SMiZE” ice cream brand officially hit shelves earlier this month.

Banks’ SMiZE cream is a custard-style sweet treat that already showcases a jam-packed roster of delicious flavors from caramel cookie and chocolate to strawberry birthday cake and vanilla. Each scoop is apparently filled with what the brand notes as a “SMiZE SUPRISE” or a delicious edible goodie that can be found at the bottom of the ice cream cup that adds to the cold treat’s already bold flavors.

The 47-year-old has also launched a brick-and-mortar location in Los Angeles. The brand boasts plans to introduce a mentorship program for community members called the SMiZE Cream Goalz & Dreamz Factory that will connect subscribers with other goal-getters.

In a statement, the former Victoria’s Secret model shared her inspiration behind the delicious creation.

“Ice cream has been an obsession with my family and my mom and we have bonded over ice-cream to this day,” the star shared on Instagram. “Friday night after school was our thing — homework done, dinner done, we’d get into the car and drive to Hollywood. I’d always have three scoops of coffee ice cream and we’d sit in the car and talk about anything and everything. It just became a ritual and we talked about dreaming big.”

In a previous post, Banks revealed another sweet tidbit about SMiZE cream’s signature flavor “Chocolate Barbeque” which comes equipped with gooey chewy brownies, roasted almonds, and smoked chocolate ice cream.

“I have happy memories of growing up in Ingle-wood. Holidays were barbeque days with my dad at the grill. I wanted that in ice cream,” she added.

The Perfect Is Boring author told Variety that she hopes to venture into the animation world sometime in the future with the brand’s characters DJ Splitz and Lil Y who are loosely inspired by her mother and son.

“We’re going to do movies and cartoons,” Banks said confidently. “We have a book proposal about DJ Splitz being the matriarch of the family and her grandson Lil Y who thinks he has magic, but he doesn’t. One day magic happens involving a factory and ice cream, and it changes the fate of their lives.”

Congrats to Tyra Banks!

