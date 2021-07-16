MadameNoire Featured Video

Weddings are big business. And outside of hair, makeup, it can be extremely difficult to find Black entrepreneurs to support when it comes to finding the perfect venue. Thankfully, there is a new option in the DMV area thanks to Linda Taliaferro. Taliaferro opened The Sinclair, 17,000-square-foot event space in Baltimore, just a couple of months ago in May. The space, which is currently open for public tours features bright modern finishes, gender-neutral restrooms, and plenty of spaces that are worthy of making your Instagram feed. And The Sinclair has partnered with award-winning Chefs David and Tonya Thomas of the The H3irloom Food Group. MADAMENOIRE had a chance to speak to Taliaferro about The Sinclair and her decision to venture into the wedding and event space industry. See what she had to say below.

MADAMENOIRE: There is so much money in the wedding industry but very few venues owned by Black people. How important is it for you to be in this space?

Linda Taliferro: It’s so important for us to be in this space because it’s about the rich legacy of Black people and creating spaces that are for us and by us. Just thinking about our own history of how our ancestors in this country weren’t even allowed to get married, let alone have a wedding, and then to even have a space other than church to get married in– it just goes to show how important it is for us to be in the wedding industry as a testament to our worthiness to experience love and joy.

MN: What influenced your decision to get involved in this type of business?

Taliferro: My husband Floyd and I are no strangers to throwing parties and events. When we thought about opening our own venue, we really wanted to create a space for people like us, who love Baltimore and want to see their whole lived experience reflected and honored as they’re making memories to cherish for a lifetime. We knew there was such a great opportunity here in Baltimore and my love for beautiful weddings and events really influenced the decision to get into the business.

MN: What does the Sinclair offer that is different from other venues in the area?

Taliferro: Baltimore has so many beautiful historic venues, but if you are a modern couple (especially one with a large family or guest list) it’s difficult to find a good fit within the city lines. Our venue is what I call minimalist glam– minimalistic to ensure every couple can personalize it with their own flair, with touches of glam and creativity throughout. We offer gender neutral suites and restrooms, complimentary valet parking in addition to our private lot. Our on-site caterer, H3irloom Food Group, offers award-winning menus with luxury ingredients — everything is custom for each event.

MN: What type of events (aside from weddings) have you hosted in the past?

Taliferro: We had our grand opening on May 1st but since then we’ve hosted two ticketed multi-course dinners with wine pairings with our in-house catering company. Birthday parties, launch events, non-profit fundraiser dinners, college and high school reunion events, and more are in the pipeline.

MN: What have your clients said about the space and their experience there?

Taliferro: The delight of discovery has been so much fun to witness. Our venue is slightly tucked away in Northeast Baltimore, so when guests arrive there’s this surprise that something so beautiful and with such potential has been hidden in plain sight. People have been gushing about the energy they feel when they walk in the doors knowing that The Sinclair was opened for them. They have also remarked upon the thoughtful hospitality of our amazing staff as well as our COVID protocols; every step of the client and guest path has been carefully considered and they recognize that.

MN: What are your visions or goals for the future when it comes to the Sinclair?

Taliferro: Our goal is to be impactful in expanding the conversation about and within Baltimore when it comes to the people who live, love, and celebrate here. Our community wants and deserves the opportunity to have choices that include luxury experiences like ours at The Sinclair. Our commitment to excellence, our passion for people, and our willingness to learn and grow is paramount to reaching that goal.