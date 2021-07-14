MadameNoire Featured Video

Another couple from this season of “Married at First Sight” has called it quits. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus have also decided to go their separate ways.

The couple released a joint statement:

“After taking some time away from cameras, we have reached that point in our marriage where we know it’s better to go our separate ways. It’s not an easy decision to make it, nor we do we take these next steps lightly. Grateful to all who stood by us, and continue to stand by us as we make this very difficult decision. It goes without saying, we remain friends and hope for nothing but the best for each other.”

Ryan and Clara follow in the footsteps of their co-stars this season Erik and Virginia, who remained together on decision day but filed for divorce last month. They did not release a statement.

That makes this season’s experts unsuccessful matchmakers, as only one couple from this bunch, Briana and Vincent, are still together. With the national divorce rate lower than it’s been in 50 years, people continue to question the relationships formulated by experts for the purpose of filming a reality tv show.

Paige and Chris were doomed from the start and Haley and Jacob could never get it together. Though, decision day made it seem like all was well with those who did stay together, viewers were convinced that more of the couples should have walked away from one another.

Ryan and Clara seemed to be the opposites attract type of couple of the season. Clara was ready to free fall into love while Ryan, who had never been in love before and struggled to say that word to his wife during the eight week experiment. The MAFS reunion was the first time he told his wife he loved her.

The couple infamously struggled in terms of their sexual expectations as well. Ryan wanted to wait to consummate their marriage and Clara did not, leading to a lot of frustration on her part.

Since the conclusion of the season, things seemed to be going well for the two.

According to PEOPLE, just this past May, Ryan shared a photo of himself and his wife on Instagram writing:

“No one will ever know our love story, because it’s ours, it’s a moment in time that we’ll hold on to that no one else can have. No camera, no TV, no one else – just us, the only way we would want it. This picture reminds me of when I knew we were going to go for it. Thanks for loving me on the days it wasn’t like this picture and on the days it was.”

That picture and all other remnants of Clara have now been removed from his page.