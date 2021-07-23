MadameNoire Featured Video

Even though it takes a minimal amount of time and effort to achieve, there’s nothing like a fresh manicure on your nails to make you feel like that chick. With that in mind, ORLY and KBShimmer gave us some details on how to achieve a perfect at-home manicure and we’ve compiled a roundup of fun and bold nail polishes from both brands to ensure you’ll be flaunting your fingernails all summer long.

When it comes to getting a salon-worthy manicure at home, you’ll have to prep your fingernails first by doing things like trimming them down to your desired length, buffing them, filing them to your desired shape, and pushing back and/or removing your cuticles. In order to get those steps out of the way, we recommend ORLY’s Rose Gold Magnetic Mani Kit ($28), which features everything you’ll need — including a nail clipper, toe clipper, cuticle pusher, and two super fine grit glass files that “can last up to a year with proper care.”

Once those basic steps are completed, KBShimmer recommends going in with one coat of its Fillin’ Groovy Ridge Filling Nail Polish ($6). According to the brand, the product “works like double-sided tape” by providing a base coat that “creates a long-lasting bond between your nail and polish while filling ridges and grooves.”

Being described as a “milky shade that isn’t too opaque,” the brand notes that the product will be a perfect base color for French manicures or to sit underneath other colors.

After painting each of your fingers, it’s important to go in with a clean angled or flat brush to “clean up cuticles and wipe away mistakes as you go.” Since you’ll want your nails to look like you got them done professionally, making sure your work looks precise and tidy is a major key.

Also, if you’ll be doing detailed nail art designs such as line drawing, shape creation, adding multichrome powders, or rhinestone accents, KBShimmer offers tools to help with all of that as well.

See some of the eye-catching nail polishes we’re rocking this season down below.

She’s A Wildflower

As with all of its Breathable Collection, ORLY’s She’s A Wildflower is infused with argan oil, vitamin B5, and vitamin C in order to help you achieve stronger and healthier-looking nails underneath you’re cute mani.

In addition to preventing chipping and peeling, the Breathable formula is also cruelty-free, vegan, and is made without harmful ingredients.

As per the brand, this particular polish is a semi-sheer pink with blue and purple sparkle. If you’re interested, it recommends trying the shade “over a darker creme color for a fun pop, or wear two coats for a more opaque finish.”