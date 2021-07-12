MadameNoire Featured Video

Queen and Slim’s actress Jodie Turner-Smith didn’t expect to be spending her last day in Cannes filing a police report in search of her stolen jewelry.

Smith took to Twitter on Sunday to share the shocking news with fans writing that she spent 2.5 hours searching for the missing pieces with authorities.

Variety noted that among the items that were stolen from the star were gold and diamond pieces from the Gucci High Jewelry line and her mother’s wedding ring.

A source close to the star revealed that the missing pieces were worth “several tens of thousands of euros.” Turner-Smith was reportedly staying at the Marriot, although Page Six notes that this information has not been confirmed. Following the incident, she was immediately moved to the Majestic Hotel and given increased security.

The 34-year-old actress was out with her 1-year-old daughter during the time of the incident, however, hotel authorities noted that there was no forced entry into her room which was opened using a key card.

Turner-Smith was in town for the premiere of her latest film After Yang. On Sunday, the star spoke at the Kering’s Women In Motion panel about the lack of opportunities and support of women of color in the industry.