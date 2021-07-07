MadameNoire Featured Video

A New Orleans mother has filed a lawsuit against a local restaurant after they called the police for a dispute over her 17-year-old daughter wearing a bikini top in their restaurant.

According to NOLA, LaShawn Butler is accusing Lula Restaurant Distillery of weaponizing the New Orleans Police Department against her teenage daughter, Sanai, and discriminating against her because of her attire and race during her graduation celebration. She was reportedly wearing a bikini top and matching leggings along with her graduation stole.

The Butler family was among 28 other people who were celebrating Sanai Butler’s high school graduation several weeks ago at the restaurant. When she got up to go the restroom, the lawsuit states, Erin Bourgeois, the co-owner of the restaurant, approached her and asked if she had another top to wear because the one she had on was inappropriate. This led to an argument ensuing between Bourgeois and Butler’s mother, who was angry that Bourgeois approached her daughter and not her. The police were then called. Butler’s mother told NOLA that she feels the restaurant’s actions were racially motivated.

“The conduct of the owners of Lula was extreme, outrageous and intentional,” read the lawsuit. “As such, they are liable for the emotional distress they caused (the Butlers) to suffer.”

The restaurant issued a statement saying that they called the police to de-escalate the situation.

“The police were called after three disruptive, adult patrons engaged with another table of patrons, and one of the female owners of Lula,” the restaurant’s statement said.

They also apologized to “any person who (felt) that Lula discriminated against them based on their attire or race.”

The lawsuit named the restaurant, Terrell “Bear” Caffery, Jess Michael Bourgeois and Bourgeois’ wife, Erin Bourgeois as defendants.

In the lawsuit, Butler’s mother stated that the restaurant did not have a dress code on their website and that she also called ahead of time to clarify and was told “come as you are.”

Butler’s mother said Sanai, who will be attending Talladega College this fall, has been dealing with emotional distress since the incident.