Ayesha K. Faines, noted broadcast and print journalist and esteemed panelist on the webseries Grapevine TV, died suddenly on July 2.

While Faines’s cause of death and her age have yet to be reported, the news of her passing has sent waves of shock and disbelief among the social media communities she influenced.

According to the Grio, Faines, a Yale University graduate, was known for exploring topics of feminism, intersectionality, mythology, race and gender politics in her writing and speeches.

Insider reported that Faines worked as a tv journalist for WJXT4 News4Jax in 2008 and My9TV/FOX in New York City.

Later as a thought leader, her commentary was featured on MTV, TV, Essence, Entertainment Tonight, Hot 97, Afropunk and The Michael Baisden Radio Show. She also spoke internationally and at several universities.

Faines was also the founder of Women Love Power and a columnist for Zora Magazine.

But she was perhaps best known for her role as a panelist on the webseries Grapevine TV, where Black people from across the diaspora spoke about issues of note for millennials.

Many who knew her from this series tributed her on social media.

Grapevine TV creator and moderator Ashley Akunna said this about Faines on Twitter.

“I remember the day I met Ayesha. I was 14 years old and she was so happy and so bubbly, I couldn’t help but ask my sister, “Who is that girl?” Years later we connected over a project I was working on called, The Grapevine. I knew she would be perfect for the show. Ayesha was a force on the show and in real life. Often counseling me both personally and professionally when life became too much. She always reminded me that optimism is the key to get through any situation. We are trying to hold on to that optimism now. Ayesha is a once in a lifetime person. Our beauty and brain. We will hold her in our hearts eternally.”

Natasha Scruggs, another admirer of Faines’ offered an explanation for why Ayesha meant so much to so many people.

“Ayesha K Faines was a Black woman who organized complex information so anyone could understand. She had a great dharma as a teacher & she fulfilled her purpose. She followed her own rules & listened to her internal calling. The loss of this woman will be felt for generations.”

May Ayesha rest in peace. We’re keeping her family, friends and those who she influenced in our thoughts and prayers.