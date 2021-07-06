MadameNoire Featured Video

R&B singer H.E.R.’s career is consistently on the rise. The 24-year-old artist, who once hid her identity and then her face behind her staple sunglasses is stepping out of the shadows. In the past two years, she’s performed at award shows, the late-night talk show circuit. And earlier this year, she performed at the Super Bowl.

This year, she also collaborated with President Obama and former First Lady, Michelle Obama for their upcoming Netflix animated series, We the People.

The series, according to Entertainment Tonight, produced by both the Obamas and Kenya Barris, aims to educate children about United States civics using music. The series will feature artists like Janelle Monae, Cordae and more.

According to Variety, H.E.R. will work on the “Active Citizenship” episode.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, H.E.R. spoke about what the opportunity to work with the Obamas meant to her.

The singer said she would do “anything for the Obamas” and shared that working for them made her really want to “kill” the assignment because it was attached to them.

‘Wow, I am a part of something that the Obamas [did].’ It’s kind of life-changing.” H.E.R. said.

In addition to working with this beloved couple, H.E.R shared that it is important for children to be engaged at this level.

She told ET: