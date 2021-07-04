MadameNoire Featured Video

When Holly Robinson Peete saw an Australian journalist accusing the late Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner, aka Flo Jo, of substance abuse, and couldn’t remain quiet.

In her series of tweets, Claire Lehmann first accused Sha’Carri Richardson, who was recently disqualified from the Olympics, of steroid usage.

“Not sure whether the nails are real or fake, but in case you didn’t know very strong nails & hair can be a side effect of steroid use,” she tweeted. “Look, people in track know who is and who isn’t on the ‘roids. Just because they couldn’t ping her on it doesn’t mean they don’t know.”

She then spoke on Griffith, the fastest woman in history, to support her baseless claims against Richardson and accused Griffith of being a substance abuser.

“Flo Jo, obvious drug user, had the nails,” she continued. “She died in her sleep at the age 38 because that’s what a lifetime of drug use does to the body(and why it’s supposed to be banned from elite sports.)”

Peete then stepped in and advised Lehmann to never speak on Joyner, who died in 1988.

“My beautiful and talented friend Florence Griffith Joyner, aka Flo Jo, died from an epileptic seizure caused by a congenital vascular abnormality that caused seizures, NOT FROM DRUGS I don’t know who you are but keep her name out of your lying mouth. #FloJo. Her autopsy was clear. Her funeral was one of the saddest most crushing days I’ve ever experienced. Sooo -what you are NOT going to do is make up [s***] about her disrespecting her family and her legacy. No ma’am. SYADS.”

After receiving so much backlash over her claims, Lehmann refused to apologize and doubled down on her claims against Joyner.

“No I’m not going to delete my tweets or apologize. And the widespread defense of Flo Jo– an obvious cheat–is ridiculous.”