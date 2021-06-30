MadameNoire Featured Video

Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims will provide shape and loungewear for Team USA as it competes in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Kardashian shared the news on June 28, in an Instagram post that stated Caitlyn Jenner instilled olympian values of “dedication and honor” in her when she was a child.

“Ever since I was 10 years old I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad,” she shared with her millions of followers. “As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

While many are congratulating the reality star and influencer on the partnership, a few critical Twitter users are wondering if the collab is appropriate since isn’t clear where Skims are made. Transparency is in question.

The Alliance for American Manufacturing, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization “forged to strengthen U.S. Manufacturing,” tweeted, “Hey, @KimKardashian: Congrats on @skims being selected to dress the U.S. Olympic Team! Can we ask where these garments are going to be manufactured?”

Another user wrote, “hmm so I just saw the Kim Kardashian x skims is designing some official us olympic team gear and I guess i am curious if any us olympic team gear is …. made in America?”

As of now, the Skims website has no information regarding where its clothing is produced. Skims representatives nor Kardashian have yet to respond to the inquiry.