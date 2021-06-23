MadameNoire Featured Video

After a lil’ hiatus, Naomi Osaka returned to social media recently to share snapshots of her as Vogue Japan’s latest cover.

The 23-year-old tennis champion shared the cover on Instagram. The feature image shows Osaka staring down directly into the camera, and rocking a Louis Vuitton bralette and fanny pack and tangerine colored pants. The bottom of the cover boldly and simply states, “HERE I AM.”

She shared a brief greeting with her followers (as she usually does) before sharing her good news, a day ago Osaka captioned underneath the photos, “Hi guys. Popping out to post this @voguejapan cover, hope you’re all doing well and staying safe 🧡 💚.”

The release of the Vogue cover comes just days after Madamenoire reported that the four-time Grand Slam-winning champion told ESPN she was withdrawing from Wimbledon this year. Reportedly, Osaka is “excited” to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics which is set to start on July 24.

In the last month, the tennis star made headlines when she decided to refrain from press engagement during the French Open to prioritize her mental health.

“I’ve often thought that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one… I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.” Osaka stated.

When Roland Garros fined her $15,000 for not participating in the mandatory interviews, the 23-year old decided to withdraw from the tournament altogether. Subsequently, she also pulled out from the German Open this month as well.

Osaka stands as the highest-paid female athlete in the world and is the second-best female tennis player.