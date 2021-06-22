MadameNoire Featured Video

In a bizarre act of violence against a woman, a man threatened to shoot up a location because a woman would not engage him. The incident took place in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

According to WBTW, last week William Desian Fields was arrested after he wielded a weapon at a woman who refused to speak to him.

The anonymous victim told police that she as walking with a coworker when Fields approached her and attempted to speak to her at the hotel where she worked. The woman refused to acknowledge him and in response, Fields went to his car to get a duffel bag that included body armor, a loaded magazine and bullets.

He allegedly told the woman that he was going to kill her.

A man approached Fields in an attempt to calm him down. That’s when Fields showed the man the gun and said that he was going to “spray the place up.”

Living in the world as a woman can be dangerous. Simple things like putting up boundaries can turn unnecessarily violent and even life-threatening. A recent study conducted by World Health Organization (WHO) revealed globally, “about 1 in 3 (30%) of women worldwide have been subjected to either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime.” The phenomenon causes women to move with caution and discernment.

Black women, in particular, “face a particularly high risk of being killed at the hands of a man.” In 2015, the Violence Policy Center study indicated “Black women were two and a half times more likely to be murdered by men than their White counterparts. More than nine in ten Black female victims knew their killers.”

Fields was arrested on June 14, and charged with first-degree assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm at another person and possession of marijuana.

Thankfully, no one was injured or killed in this story.