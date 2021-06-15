MadameNoire Featured Video

While it’s no secret that actress and comedienne Sherri Shepherd has had amazing strides in her weight loss journey within recent years, she like many others experienced weight gain during the pandemic. Only a month and a half after her 54th birthday, Shepherd is back on track with her health goals — strutting and showing off all her dedication and hard work.

This past April — in celebration of her 54th birthday — Sherri told PEOPLE that despite initially putting on some weight while quarantining she’d also gained newfound inspiration and motivation from others to help shed the pounds she’d put on.

“During COVID, I put on weight and realized I needed to get back to the basics again, which was a lifestyle change,” Shepherd told the outlet. Mentioning her 16-year-old son Jeffery as a constant driving force for upkeeping and looking after her health, she noted at that time, “At 54, this is best I have ever felt. My goal is to be living a long and active life with my son Jeffrey, who shares the same birthday as me.”

The outlet noted that with the help of her lifestyle change — which included “switch up her diet,” walking, Zumba, and pole-dancing classes — “the comedian managed to surpass her weight loss goal of 15 lbs., and is now 20 lbs. down since the start of the pandemic, and 35 lbs. down since she started working on losing weight.”

Thanks to all the work she put in, for her appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show today Shepherd was able to rock a form-fitting and snatched black catsuit that she claims was a goal of hers to fit into.

“Walking to my dressing room @kellyclarksonshow… I was so excited because it was my #birthday #goal to fit into this #catsuit,” Shepherd said in the caption of a post made on her Instagram account. “With a ton of #asparagus, grilled #chicken, #bonebroth & tight #spanx I did it! As I walked out I kept thinking ‘darn it I have to go to the bathroom and I can’t breathe 😂.’ Hope you enjoy the interview & @itsmshawkins2u teaching Kelly & me pole dancing! #sherrishepherd #poledancing #kellyclarksonshow #lovemyjob (catsuit @vchelabel)”

“Set your #dvr TODAY I am showing off some moves on @kellyclarksonshow!” she said in another post where a clip of her having fun on the pole can be viewed within the slideshow.

See Shepherd’s posts down below.