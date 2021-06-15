MadameNoire Featured Video

With Father’s Day at the end of this week — on June 20 — if you haven’t got a gift yet then you might be scrambling to see what’ll be the perfect thing for the special father figure[s] in your life. Don’t worry though — we’ve got you covered. The majority of the gifts below can be delivered to you or the dad your gifting directly just in time for the holiday, or, they can be purchased at nationwide retailers near you if need be.

Keep in mind, many of the gifts below are currently on sale so act fast!

For The Music Lover: Victrola Eastwood 3-Speed Bluetooth Turntable with Built-in Speakers and Dust Cover

This highly-rated record player will make the father in your life the envy of all his friends. Described as “an all-in-one solution for vinyl-lovers,” this timeless and versatile piece will deliver high-quality sound for years to come with the help of its built-in, custom-tuned stereo speakers.

To use, simply connect and play records through any external Bluetooth speaker or stream music from a smart device like a phone or tablet.

“A premium musical experience is ensured each and every session.” For $99.88, pick it up just in time for Father’s Day at your local Walmart.