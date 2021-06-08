MadameNoire Featured Video

There is no shortage of misinformation and shame associated with the female body–especially our vaginas. For as much as men like to use them, the general discussion around this part of our bodies is often shrouded in secrecy and in some severe cases even disgust.

The whole purpose of “The Red Table Talk,” is to discuss those topics which are often seen as taboo by larger society. In an effort to have a larger conversation about vaginal health, Queen Afua, mother of womb wellness and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s healer, joins the ladies of the red table tomorrow to discuss vaginal steaming, what women can do to promote vaginal health and why she recommends a sex cleanse every once in a while.

See what she had to say about that last part in the transcript and video below.

Jada Pinkett Smith: You recommend a sex cleanse. Queen Afua: Well, one might call it to be celibate. It’s a fast. Like we have a food fast. And that allows yourself to come into balance. When you have a sex cleanse, it actually allows yourself to take a pause and give yourself self love and self care. You’re not denying yourself anything you’re just actually energizing yourself so when you do partake again, your orgasm is better, your mind is clearer. You’re making healthier choices. Do that for seven days or a 28 day cycle, a whole moon day cycle. And when you come together with your mate, it will be very peaceful and loving and blissful. Charged up. You’ll get visions. You’ll create a new world.

Have you ever done your own personal sex cleanse? Did you gain any clarity from it? Was the sex better when you decided to engage again?

This episode of “Red Table Talk” will air Wednesday, June 9 at 9am PT / 12pm ETon Facebook Watch.