After rumors began to swirl late last week that Mariah Carey had an “explosive meeting” with Jay-Z about the future of her career as a musician signed to Roc Nation — and that she’d subsequently “quit” the talent management company that the rapper owns and runs — Carey has now spoken out.

As reported by U.K.-based outlet The Sun last Friday (June 4), an unidentified source shared that “Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all,” before noting that the singer “has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation.”

If you recall, Carey signed with Roc Nation back in 2017. Giving more context about her alleged plans to move forward, the source additionally mentioned that Carey would “formally depart” from the company within the next few weeks and that her decision to do so was “a shame” because she and Jay-Z “had done some great work in the last few years — but this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse.”

Later, The Sun went on to report that the source said “Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps.”

“There is a heavily R&B-influenced album being finalized at the moment and she is planning a world tour for next year so she isn’t letting this stand in her way,” the source detailed to the outlet.

According to Yahoo News’ coverage, “On Roc Nation’s website, the singer has already been removed from the list of high-profile artists represented by the company” — others of which include “Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna, and Christina Aguilera.”

All that said, Carey took to Instagram earlier today and posted a throwback clip of the music video to her song “Heartbreaker,” which features Jay-Z, and shut down the rumors of their alleged huge fight about her future with the company.

Her caption read, “The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’!! To the people who make up these lies, I say “Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****!”