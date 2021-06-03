MadameNoire Featured Video

Executively produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Kenya Barris, and some other well-known names, recent reports share that a new animated and musical children’s show is coming to Netflix called We the People, which aims to educate kids on American civics.

Comprised of 10, three-minute-long episodes that will feature original music performed by H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, and Andra Day, Variety shared that the show will cover “a range of basic U.S. civics lessons in not-so-basic ways — with a groundbreaking mix of animated styles. Each episode of the series promises to be a vibrant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living and breathing thing, and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.”

The project will include artists from a wide variety of genres, and reports additionally noted that some of the other musical names that will be featured in the episodes include Janelle Monáe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Adam Lambert, Daveed Diggs, Cordae, Brittany Howard, Bebe Rexha, and Kyle.

Apparently, even inaugural National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman will bring a musical element to the show.

Giving more details on the team behind the show, PEOPLE explained that “the show is created by Doc McStuffins writer Chris Nee, who will executive produce alongside Michelle, 57, and Barack, 59, their Higher Ground Productions company, and Kenya Barris (Black-ish), Tonia Davis (The Greatest Showman), and Priya Swaminathan.”

If you didn’t know, Michelle Obama already has a children’s show on Netflix called Waffles + Mochi — wherein “the two curious puppet pals travel the world exploring the wonders of food and culture while learning how to cook with fresh ingredients.”

In the description box of the trailer for WE the People on YouTube, it simply said that the show will bring “musicians and directors together to remix civics for a new generation.”

If you’re interested, the show is set to be available for streaming on July 4. See the trailer for We the People down below.