After posting a seemingly harmless question on Twitter and subsequently being dragged and called “corny,” Damson Idris briefly deactivated his account before returning to the platform, deleting the tweet that took its users by storm, and hilariously, ended up giving them something else to talk about.

It all got started when in a now-deleted tweet from the Snowfall actor, he said to Twitter users, “Question. Ladies, if a guy keeps texting you to meet up but you know you will NEVER want to why don’t you just tell him?”

After online users assumed that the actor being “curved” by someone was the motivation behind his question — which was kind of cryptic — Idris responded to all the replies he received with another post that said, “Chill, I don’t get curved lol. I just ask the questions men want to hear. Why be on Twitter if we can’t have stimulating conversations? But more importantly, if I’m ever ‘corny’ to you then you’re not my type anyway.”

Some tweeted about how the actor took the speculation surrounding his tweet in stride while others doubled down on the fact that they were annoyed with Idris’ question and felt as though men aren’t always owed an explanation regarding if and when a woman chooses to respond to their texts. Regardless, Idris momentarily deactivated his account. When he returned, he posted a funny GIF of Donald Glover from Community — seemingly his reaction to the online mess he created.

Underneath the post with the Donald Glover GIF, many of Idris’ female fans came to his defense in its replies. Shared alongside some funny memes, one user wrote, “Bro I just saw the question idk who was coming for you but it’s a valid question lmao & you’re right the point of Twitter is to have conversations I don’t get the outrage lol — tryna reason my way into them drawls.” Meanwhile, others added, “Y’all better leave my man alone” — and to Idris directly, “Don’t worry about them papa! Ima stick beside you! This 4life!”

